Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro woman gets once-in-a-lifetime birthday surprise

Downs holding up one of her many surprise birthday cards, a unique idea to celebrate during a...
Downs holding up one of her many surprise birthday cards, a unique idea to celebrate during a pandemic.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Since the start of the pandemic, people have had to get creative when celebrating with family and friends safely. That couldn’t be more true for one Jonesboro resident, who got to celebrate her 80th birthday in a unique way.

Willene Downs worked at Visual Performing Arts school in Jonesboro for over 30 years where she made many lifelong connections. Connections that she noticed firsthand Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Downs turned 80 on Monday, Jan. 17, and with the pandemic still in full swing, she could not have her normal celebration. Her daughter, however, had something else in mind.

She reached out to all of Downs’ friends, and she had everyone write cards and deliver them to her house.

When Downs finally got her mail on Wednesday, she could not believe the outpouring of wishes.

“I was speechless when I opened the mailbox,” Downs said. “If they stopped long enough to take the time from teaching and doing what they are doing to send me a card I am so grateful.”

Some of the cards were from close family members that she has not seen in years and even friends that she made throughout her years in school.

Downs said one card really made her grateful for everyone she got to know over the years..

“I opened a card from my cousin who lives in North Carolina and it was a picture of me on my fourth birthday holding a cake,” Downs said. “The fact that she still had that picture was just unbelievable.”

When Downs thanked her daughter for the surprise, she said it was the best birthday anyone could have ever asked for.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the Lacy Drive and Dan Avenue intersection around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Victim identified in early morning fatal crash
Icicles on a power lines became a common sight.
Icy conditions could cause slippery commute
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and an ArDOT truck on Highway 1...
Snowplow involved in crash on Highway 1, lanes back open
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Jonesboro fire under investigation

Latest News

City officials in Brookland have already started 2022, with a plan to build a sports complex in...
New sports complex project planned for city
A committee will be meeting later this week to interview for the vacant Craighead County...
Committee to discuss library director position
A pair of Northeast Arkansas steel mills are looking to hire entry-level production employees,...
Nucor looking to hire at Blytheville mills, $80,000 starting salary
Classes to be a volunteer are on Thursdays
Future looking dim for volunteer fire departments
The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office arrested 30 people Wednesday in connection with a drug...
“Operation Lake Ice” brings in 50 more arrests in Cleburne County