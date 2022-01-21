Jonesboro woman gets once-in-a-lifetime birthday surprise

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Since the start of the pandemic, people have had to get creative when celebrating with family and friends safely. That couldn’t be more true for one Jonesboro resident, who got to celebrate her 80th birthday in a unique way.

Willene Downs worked at Visual Performing Arts school in Jonesboro for over 30 years where she made many lifelong connections. Connections that she noticed firsthand Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Downs turned 80 on Monday, Jan. 17, and with the pandemic still in full swing, she could not have her normal celebration. Her daughter, however, had something else in mind.

She reached out to all of Downs’ friends, and she had everyone write cards and deliver them to her house.

When Downs finally got her mail on Wednesday, she could not believe the outpouring of wishes.

“I was speechless when I opened the mailbox,” Downs said. “If they stopped long enough to take the time from teaching and doing what they are doing to send me a card I am so grateful.”

Some of the cards were from close family members that she has not seen in years and even friends that she made throughout her years in school.

Downs said one card really made her grateful for everyone she got to know over the years..

“I opened a card from my cousin who lives in North Carolina and it was a picture of me on my fourth birthday holding a cake,” Downs said. “The fact that she still had that picture was just unbelievable.”

When Downs thanked her daughter for the surprise, she said it was the best birthday anyone could have ever asked for.

