Man arrested in computer child porn case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a computer child pornography charge after Jonesboro police say he used a cell phone to upload images of child exploitation.

Phillip Hollis, 58, of Jonesboro was arrested Thursday, Jan. 20 after an investigation by police.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, the investigation began on Dec. 9, 2021, when the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got a tip about a cell phone being used to upload the images.

“An ICAC detective was able to obtain a search warrant for a Google account for Phillip Hollis,” JPD officials said.

Jonesboro Police served a search warrant on a cell phone listed for Hollis and saw at least 100 images and videos of child exploitation, a probable cause affidavit noted.

A $250,000 bond was set Friday, Jan. 21 for Hollis, who will be arraigned Feb. 25 in circuit court.

