Man who allegedly threw hot coffee at Dunkin’ customer charged with assault with a dangerous weapon

By Mary Saladna
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts man was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon – hot coffee.

Dion Millsap, 23, is accused of throwing hot coffee at another customer inside a Dunkin’ store Thursday after an argument started over face masks.

Prosecutors said Millsap and another man were both waiting in line for their orders when Millsap threw the coffee at another man because he was not wearing a mask.

Assistant District Attorney Philip Czarnec said once Millsap noticed the victim didn’t have a mask on, Millsap made a comment about it. Czarnec said the victim then pulled his shirt to cover his face to try to de-escalate the situation. But witnesses told police that’s when Millsap became belligerent, and as he was leaving the store, he allegedly threw his hot coffee at the victim.

The coffee splashed on the victim’s legs, but he was not hurt.

Defense attorney Ian Henchy said he believes the case is a disorderly conduct case that was blown out of proportion.

“The assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge I thought was sort of out of control,” Henchy said.

But prosecutors said that Millsap repeatedly resisted arrest when police caught up with him a few blocks away, saying he kicked an officer as they tackled him to the ground.

Millsap is already on probation for another assault and malicious destruction of property case.

Henchy said Millsap is homeless with a 5-year-old son and was due to start a new job.

“I can just say that I’m confident that by the time this is over, he’ll be exonerated, and he’ll be able to move forward with his life,” Henchy said.

Millsap was charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $250.

