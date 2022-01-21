Minor quake detected near Mt. Pleasant, Arkansas
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Friday morning in North Central Arkansas at 5:37 a.m. CST.
The magnitude 2.1 quake was centered about 2.9 miles northwest of Mt. Pleasant in Izard County.
According to the USGS, the quake was relatively shallow with a depth of about a mile.
So far, no one has reported feeling it.
