Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Minor quake detected near Mt. Pleasant, Arkansas

The USGS detected a minor quake near Mt. Pleasant, Ark. on Jan. 21
The USGS detected a minor quake near Mt. Pleasant, Ark. on Jan. 21(USGS)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Friday morning in North Central Arkansas at 5:37 a.m. CST.

The magnitude 2.1 quake was centered about 2.9 miles northwest of Mt. Pleasant in Izard County.

According to the USGS, the quake was relatively shallow with a depth of about a mile.

So far, no one has reported feeling it.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was taken to a Paragould hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49,...
One injured in Highway 49 head-on crash
A pair of Northeast Arkansas steel mills are looking to hire entry-level production employees,...
Nucor looking to hire at Blytheville mills, $80,000 starting salary
Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire on North Main Street in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro fire under investigation
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office arrested 30 people Wednesday in connection with a drug...
“Operation Lake Ice” brings in 50 more arrests in Cleburne County

Latest News

City officials in Brookland have already started 2022, with a plan to build a sports complex in...
New sports complex project planned for city
A committee will be meeting later this week to interview for the vacant Craighead County...
Committee to discuss library director position
A pair of Northeast Arkansas steel mills are looking to hire entry-level production employees,...
Nucor looking to hire at Blytheville mills, $80,000 starting salary
Classes to be a volunteer are on Thursdays
Future looking dim for volunteer fire departments