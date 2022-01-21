Energy Alert
New sports complex project planned for city

City officials in Brookland have already started 2022, with a plan to build a sports complex in...
City officials in Brookland have already started 2022, with a plan to build a sports complex in town.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - City officials in Brookland have already started 2022, with a plan to build a sports complex in town.

The Brookland Parks Committee posted a copy of a proposal on its Facebook page this week.

“A new rendering of possibilities for the new sports complex. We are grateful for the opportunities this complex will bring to our community,” the post noted. “Exciting as our thoughts and dreams become a reality.”

The proposal includes baseball, softball and soccer fields, a playground and a pavilion among other things at the complex.

The plans for a new sports complex in Brookland is moving forward, with baseball, softball and...
The plans for a new sports complex in Brookland is moving forward, with baseball, softball and soccer fields part of the facility.(Source: Brookland Parks Committee Facebook)

The next meeting for the committee is scheduled for Feb. 21.

