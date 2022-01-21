Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Newborn giraffe dies at the San Diego Zoo two days after birth

A giraffe was born Jan. 17 on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego...
A giraffe was born Jan. 17 on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced.(San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) – A newborn giraffe at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park died at just 2 days old. The calf was born on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.

According to the zoo, wildlife care specialists noticed the calf’s condition deteriorate after birth. They say the baby giraffe had a difficult time standing and wasn’t nursing.

He was taken to the Safari Park’s Harter Veterinary Medical Center where teams provided around-the-clock care, but his condition continued to worsen.

“Unfortunately, despite all efforts, his condition continued to worsen, and the team made the compassionate decision to euthanize the calf,” the zoo said in a post on Facebook.

The unnamed calf was born to first-time mom Zindzhi. Many users on Twitter urged the park to name the animal Betty.

A wildlife advocate and lifelong animal lover, Betty White spent her life working with many conservation organizations, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

Zindzhi and the other members of the giraffe herd are being monitored closely for any unusual behavior after the calf’s passing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was taken to a Paragould hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49,...
One injured in Highway 49 head-on crash
A pair of Northeast Arkansas steel mills are looking to hire entry-level production employees,...
Nucor looking to hire at Blytheville mills, $80,000 starting salary
Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire on North Main Street in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro fire under investigation
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office arrested 30 people Wednesday in connection with a drug...
“Operation Lake Ice” brings in 50 more arrests in Cleburne County

Latest News

Hospitalizations are up in many places from COVID-19 cases.
Omicron surge is undermining care for other health problems
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Actor, comedian Louie Anderson dies at age 68
Hospitalizations are up in many places from COVID-19 cases.
Hospitalizations surge from COVID-19
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast
Live COVID-19 coverage
Watch at 1:30 CST: Gov. Hutchinson COVID-19 update for Arkansas