One injured in Highway 49 head-on crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman was taken to a Paragould hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49, just south of Paragould, according to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Franks said one of the vehicles was going north, while the other vehicle was going south.

Franks said one of the vehicles crossed the center line and hit the other car head-on.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

