Razorback Foundation opens an office in Jonesboro

The Razorback Foundation announced today it has opened a new office in Jonesboro to better serve its members in the northeast part of the state. Anna Kay Hilburn, associate director of development, will lead the efforts in Jonesboro. The Foundation also recently welcomed four new members to the team in January – Hayley James Staten, director of special events, Patrick Kamerling, assistant director of development, Dawn Mabry, member relations specialist and Spencer Sagely, member relations specialist. Additionally, the Foundation announced two promotions with Debbie Scoggin serving as member relations specialist and assistant to the executive director, and Kalen Williams accepting the role of Research and Data Analytics Specialist.

“There are Razorback fans in all four corners of our great state. We are excited to now have Anna Kay in Jonesboro to better serve our fans and members,” said Scott Varady, executive director of the Razorback Foundation. “Since joining the Razorback Foundation, Anna Kay has proven to be tenacious, hardworking and a true leader. With her relationships throughout northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri and the Delta, she made the perfect fit to help serve our members in this important region.”

Hilburn, a University of Arkansas graduate, joined the Razorback Foundation in May of 2018 prior to her role as a marketing associate in the Arkansas Athletics Department.

The Razorback Foundation Jonesboro office can be contacted at akhilburn@razorbackfoundation.com.

“With the tremendous success of Razorback Athletics and as a result of some of long-time team members’ retirement, we are excited to welcome new team members who will be an integral part of providing superior service to our nearly 10,000 Razorback Foundation members,” Varady said. “We are proud that all four of our new teammates are graduates of the University of Arkansas and are true Hog fans through and through. They came onboard just in time for our 2022 Annual Fund launch.”

Hayley James Staten will lead all special events design, planning and coordination for the Razorback Foundation and Razorback Athletics. Staten comes to the Razorback Foundation from the Inn at Carnall Hall where she served as the sales and event manager.

In his role as assistant director of development, Patrick Kamerling, will manage all parking operations, Razorback Seats 3D for football, basketball and baseball as well as serve as a liaison to numerous Foundation members. Kamerling worked previously in the Razorback Ticket Center as an account executive.

Joining the membership team will be Dawn Mabry. Mabry will assist with daily membership relations, accounting, reporting and overall office needs. Prior to joining the Razorback Foundation, Mabry worked as an executive assistant to the associate deans in the College of Engineering at the University of Arkansas.

Spencer Sagely also joined the membership team as a member relations specialist. Sagely is currently working towards her Master’s in Sports Management and will graduate in May 2022.

In conjunction with Razorback Athletics, the Razorback Foundation announced on Tuesday, Jan. 11 that Annual Fund and football season ticket renewals are now open. All current Razorback Foundation members can renew their support of the Razorbacks now. Fans interested in joining the Foundation can do so at RazorbackFoundation.com

