Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sanitation worker rescues missing elderly woman

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - A heroic deed is being widely recognized after a Blytheville Waste Pro sanitation worker saved an elderly woman with dementia.

Macario Chism said he found 82-year-old Thelma Bates in freezing temperatures Thursday, Jan. 20, on his route in Caruthersville between East 18th Street and East 19th Street.

“When I was riding, I noticed there was a shop building,” Chism said, “The door swung open then it shut.”

With only minutes to spare, Chism rushed to put his coat around her and placed Bates in the truck to keep her warm until help came.

Chism felt proud to save the missing woman, saying he thought of his late grandmother when he saw Bates.

Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones said Bates was reported missing around 4 a.m. that same morning, meaning she was in freezing temperatures as low as 17 degrees for several hours.

“We didn’t expect her to survive this kind of weather,” Chief Jones said.

Chief Jones mentioned Bates is currently getting treated at a nearby hospital for “frostbite on her feet” and some cuts.

Caruthersville Code Enforcement Officer Barry Gilmore said he alerted Chism to be on the lookout for the missing woman. He feels that Chism’s act deserves all the praise.

“Macario could’ve been driving his route and minding his own business and picking up the trash and clocking out and going home but that’s not what he did,” Gilmore said.

Chism said this day has taught him a lesson about paying attention to every detail on his route because he never knows when someone may need help.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the Lacy Drive and Dan Avenue intersection around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Victim identified in early morning fatal crash
Icicles on a power lines became a common sight.
Icy conditions could cause slippery commute
Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and an ArDOT truck on Highway 1...
Snowplow involved in crash on Highway 1, lanes back open
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Jonesboro fire under investigation

Latest News

City officials in Brookland have already started 2022, with a plan to build a sports complex in...
New sports complex project planned for city
A committee will be meeting later this week to interview for the vacant Craighead County...
Committee to discuss library director position
A pair of Northeast Arkansas steel mills are looking to hire entry-level production employees,...
Nucor looking to hire at Blytheville mills, $80,000 starting salary
Classes to be a volunteer are on Thursdays
Future looking dim for volunteer fire departments
The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office arrested 30 people Wednesday in connection with a drug...
“Operation Lake Ice” brings in 50 more arrests in Cleburne County