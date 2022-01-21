Staff shortages forcing COVID positive healthcare workers back faster

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hospital systems are continuing to see less staff and more patients.

It has caused a strain on systems worse than before.

Officials say it is at a level where leaders are looking for more options to staff their hospitals.

There were 118 COVID patients at St. Bernards Medical Center Thursday.

“Today, we set a record high for the third straight day of COVID patients,” said Mitchell Nail, Media Relations Manager for the system.

And staff numbers are falling behind what is needed.

“We have about four and a half percent of our staff that is out right now with COVID-19, active infections,” said Nail.

So, like many other healthcare systems, they are looking at options to lessen the pressure of staffing challenges.

“As long as we see those numbers go up, those decisions would have to be made rather immediately,” he said.

Those decisions are to allow employees with active COVID infections to work.

“Staffing challenges are everywhere in terms of health care and we are no different,” said Nail. “So, those are things that are we are considering.”

The CDC gave permission for healthcare workers to return if they are infected if the health care system is experiencing a high level of staff shortages.

Nail said if they choose this option, the infected employees would work on a tiered basis - first working in telehealth, then with known COVID positive patients, then going to patients that could possibly have COVID.

He said the infected employee would be under strict guidelines on where they can go.

“I don’t want people to be worried that they would randomly encounter someone with an active COVID infection in a hospital,” he said.

Nail said it would have to be dire for the employee to work with someone that does not have COVID and they would not work with the immunocompromised, per CDC guidelines.

Nail said COVID positive staff would have to always wear a respirator and be socially distant from others in the hospital as well as wear distinguishing clothing.

