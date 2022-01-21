Toys in yard leads to citation

Energy Alert
A Little Rock woman said toys in her yard including a tri-cycle and soccer balls, led to a complaint being filed against her with the city.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A complaint about the number of toys in a Little Rock family’s yard leads to a notice from the city.

According to content partner KARK, Michelle Herrera and her family have lived on Azalea Drive for the past 15 years.

Herrera said they have not had any problems until the notice arrived at their doorstep.

“I was coming out to take out the trash mid-morning and that’s when I noticed it,” Herrera told KARK about the code violation notice.

The notice dealt with “rubbish”, but it mentioned the toys as well.

“They said someone complained that there were excessive balls in your yard,” Herrera said.

Herrera called the city’s code enforcement office and was also told that someone complained about a “daycare” at the house, as well as soccer balls, basketballs, and other toys in the front yard, KARK reported.

Herrera said she was afraid of being fined by the city, so the family threw out and deflated most of the balls and raked the leaves in the yard.

“Honestly, I don’t think it’s fair,” Herrera told KARK. “It seems like they could be doing so many other things to be improving our neighborhood as opposed to worrying about balls in our yard.”

The family had seven days to comply with the complaint, but Herrera is hopeful the issue will now be dropped since the yard is cleaned.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

