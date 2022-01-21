Voter ID law sponsor now running for Arkansas treasurer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas legislator who sponsored the state’s voter ID law said Friday that he would run for state treasurer after withdrawing from the secretary of state’s race.

State Rep. Mark Lowery said he would seek the Republican nomination for treasurer. The announcement came days after he announced he was leaving the secretary of state race.

Lowery is the second Republican to announce a run for state treasurer. State Sen. Mathew Pitsch announced his candidacy last year. The state’s current treasurer, Republican Dennis Milligan, is barred by term limits from seeking reelection this year and is running for state auditor.

No Democrats have announced candidacies for treasurer.

Lowery sponsored a 2017 law that reinstated the state’s requirement that voters show photo identification before being allowed to cast a ballot. The state Supreme Court had struck down a previous voter ID law, but justices in 2018 upheld Lowery’s revision.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.