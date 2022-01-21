Energy Alert
Voter ID law sponsor now running for Arkansas treasurer

Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) announced Wednesday that he will challenge incumbent Secretary of State John Thurston for the Republican nomination in 2022.(Arkansas State Legislature)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas legislator who sponsored the state’s voter ID law said Friday that he would run for state treasurer after withdrawing from the secretary of state’s race.

State Rep. Mark Lowery said he would seek the Republican nomination for treasurer. The announcement came days after he announced he was leaving the secretary of state race.

Lowery is the second Republican to announce a run for state treasurer. State Sen. Mathew Pitsch announced his candidacy last year. The state’s current treasurer, Republican Dennis Milligan, is barred by term limits from seeking reelection this year and is running for state auditor.

No Democrats have announced candidacies for treasurer.

Lowery sponsored a 2017 law that reinstated the state’s requirement that voters show photo identification before being allowed to cast a ballot. The state Supreme Court had struck down a previous voter ID law, but justices in 2018 upheld Lowery’s revision.

