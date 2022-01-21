Energy Alert
West Virginia reporter shares story after getting hit by vehicle during live report

By WSAZ News Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DUNBAR, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - WSAZ reporter Tori Yorgey said she avoided any serious injuries after she was hit by an SUV on live television Wednesday night.

Yorgey was about to do a live report on a water main break for the station’s 11 p.m. newscast when the vehicle hit her from behind.

The impact of the collision sent Yorgey into her camera as she fell to the ground.

“Oh my God, I just got hit by a car, but I’m OK,” Yorgey said just seconds after the collision during the live shot.

After being hit, you can hear a woman, who Yorgey said was behind the wheel, ask her if she was OK. Yorgey reassured the woman behind the wheel, a West Virginia American Water worker nearby and anchor Tim Irr that she was OK and kept reporting.

“That’s live TV for you. It’s all good,” she said. “I am so glad I’m OK.”

Yorgey said she was on the pavement of the apartment complex, not actually on the road, when the collision occurred. She said it happened so quickly that she wasn’t initially aware she had been struck by a vehicle.

She thanked her coworkers and the community for their love and support.

“I appreciate that,” she said. “I’ve had so many people who’ve reached out to me.”

Yorgey went to the hospital after the collision to get checked by doctors.

“My boss took me to the hospital, and I did get checked out. Everything is OK. I am good, (a) little bit sore but nothing major and no broken bones!”

Yorgey announced earlier this month she has accepted a job at WTAE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and she plans to start in February.

