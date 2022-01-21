Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson hit with federal charge

Energy Alert
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the suspects accused of fatally shooting Memphis rapper Young Dolph is now being hit with a federal charge.

Justin Johnson, 23, appeared before a federal judge for the first time Thursday for violation of federal supervised release on a weapon charge, according to U.S. Marshals.

He will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals until the federal legal proceedings are handled.

He also faces charges in Shelby County for the murder of Young Dolph on Nov. 17. After being on the run for nearly two months, U.S. Marshals tracked the 23-year-old down in Brazil, Indiana on Jan. 11.

His charges include first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, employing a firearm with the intent to commit a felony and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Johnson and his alleged accomplice, Cornelius Smith, both appeared before a Shelby County judge for an arrangement earlier this week and are still searching for lawyers.

Prosecutors could choose to seek the death penalty or a life sentence without parole for the first-degree murder charges.

