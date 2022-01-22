12-4 Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts 12-4 Texas State on Saturday

Coming off a thrilling victory against UT Arlington, A-State returns to action Saturday against Texas State. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. and the game can be viewed on ESPN+ and heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.

A-State is 46-17 since the 2017-18 season began when scoring 75 or more points. The Red Wolves are 23-3, 7-0 this season, in the last 26 games they have held an opponent to below 40 percent shooting. A-State has outscored its four Sun Belt opponents 393-290 in the second half, a plus 12.0 margin (46.8-34.8).

The Red Wolves are off to a 12-4 start for the first time since the 1996-97 campaign.

Norchad Omier is the active NCAA Division I leader in career rebound average at 11.8 rebounds per game. Omier posted his eighth career outing with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in the game against UT Arlington (18 pts / 16 rebs). Those eight outings are the second-most among Division I players dating back to the start of the 2020-21 season. Omier leads the Sun Belt and ranks top 10 nationally in field-goal percentage (2nd - .665), offensive rebounds per game (2nd - 4.00), double-doubles (5th - 11), rebounds per game (6th - 11.2) and total rebounds (10th -179).

Marquis Eaton is the 6th Sun Belt Conference player since 1992-93 to have at least 1,400 points, 400 assists and 350 rebounds in their career. Eaton leads the Sun Belt and ranks second nationally in free-throw percentage (94.6 percent). He made 40 consecutive free throws, most in program history, before a miss against UT Arlington to become the 56th NCAA Division I player with a streak of at least 40 consecutive free throws made. Eaton passed Chico Fletcher (1996-00) for 7th on the all-time scoring list and has 1,530 points. He is 15 points shy of passing Dan Henderson (1,543) and John Belcher (1,544) to move into the top five.

Desi Sills is 22 points away from 1,000 in his career spanning Arkansas (2018-21) and A-State (2021-22).

A-State is 8-0 this season when Marquis Eaton and Desi Sills combine for 26 or more points. The duo has combined to average 26.9 points this season.

Head Coach Mike Balado is in his fifth season at A-State carrying a record of 63-73 (.463).

SERIES HISTORY: TEXAS STATE

A-State and Texas State meet for the 14th time Saturday. The Bobcats have won each of the last 10 games in the matchup, including five in a row at First National Bank Arena. Texas State has held A-State below 68 points in nine of the last 10 meetings. In the lone meeting last season, Texas State left Jonesboro with a 57-52 victory. Norchad Omier had 16 points and 14 rebounds while Marquis Eaton added 13 points. Among active A-State players, Norchad Omier is the leading scorer (16.0) and rebounder (14.0) against Texas State. Averaging 13.7 points per game over three contests, Caleb Fields is the only other A-State player to average double figures against the Bobcats.

A-State is in its 31st season of play in the Sun Belt Conference with a record of 248-267 (.482). The Red Wolves are 163-99 (.622) at home and 85-168 (.336) on the road in SBC games.

