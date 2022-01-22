Energy Alert
Arkansas receives final shipment of at-home COVID tests

By Imani Williams
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the battle against COVID-19 continues, the Natural State has received its final shipment of at-home COVID tests.

It was announced at Governor Asa Hutchinson’s press conference on Friday, Jan. 21, that 1.5 million COVID tests are in the communities and in homes across the state.

“How quickly they went, was kind of a surprise. They were gone within hours of many locations,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, Chief Medical Officer of Immunization and Outbreak response for the Arkansas Department of Health.

Dillaha said the tests will help people know their COVID status easier.

“So, people who have symptoms. If they have an at-home test and use it to see if their symptoms are caused by COVID-19 and it’s positive,” Dillaha said. “Then that helps them make a decision to stay home from school or stay home from work.”

However, a second test or even a PCR test may be needed in some cases.

“If a person has symptoms and they use the at-home tests and its negative, it could be a false negative,” Dillaha said.

Although many tests are out and accounted for, the Department of Health does not have plans to give out more and officials are asking people to get other tests that are available.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said some people are reporting their positive test results, but it is not enough to represent the community.

