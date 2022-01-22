Energy Alert
Cards requested for WWII veteran’s 100th birthday

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A simple gesture showing someone you thought about them on their special day can go very far. That’s why there is a call out to help make a World War II veteran’s birthday brighter.

Mr. Cook, a veterans home resident, is turning 100-years-young in February.

To make his milestone birthday bright, the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, in Poplar Bluff, is asking the community to send Mr. Cook birthday cards and letters.

In a Facebook post the VA center called for the birthday wishes because it is not possible to hold a “big blow-out” party.

They hope the community will spread the word about their request and fill Mr. Cook’s mailbox to show “how much love we can show this special Veteran!”

Wappapello VFW Post 3416 is hoping the community will send him at least 100 birthday cards.

If you would like to help, mail a birthday card or letter to:

Mr. Cook

c/o Samantha Rehkop

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center

1500 N. Westwood Blvd.

Poplar Bluff MO 63901

Posted by John J. Pershing VA Medical Center on Friday, January 21, 2022

