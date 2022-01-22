Child bitten in face by dog

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 10-year-old girl was injured earlier this week when a dog bit her on the left side of the face, according to Jonesboro Police.

Officers went to investigate the incident at the 4600 block of Kellers Chapel Road on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The bite happened between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Details on the incident are scarce, and Jonesboro Police said the child’s condition is unknown.

