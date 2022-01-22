Christian Brothers University offers alumni free classes for life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers University (CBU) alumni are now eligible to get free classes for life.

The university says all graduates with either a bachelor’s or master’s degree can continue their education by taking one undergraduate or graduate course per academic year at no cost.

This new alumni benefit is offered as an alternative to the already existing 25-percent discount that CBU offers.

