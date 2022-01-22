Jonesboro Police investigate multiple attempted break-ins

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who are connected to several attempted vehicle break-ins this week.

According to JPD’s Facebook page, on Friday, Jan. 21, police had received several videos of people running through a neighborhood in south Jonesboro.

The post stated that the events occurred on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 19, and the early morning of Thursday, Jan. 20.

Anyone with information on the attempted break-ins can call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5657.

