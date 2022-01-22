Jonesboro police respond to shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was taken to a local hospital Friday evening as Jonesboro police investigate a shooting, according to authorities.

Officers went to State Street and East Johnson Avenue around 8:50 p.m. Friday about the shooting.

According Jonesboro Police.

A shots heard call came in around 8:30 pm on E. Johnson. pic.twitter.com/s5rDDZE9bD — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) January 22, 2022

Jonesboro police also got a report around 8:30 p.m. Friday about a shots fired call.

Police believe the two incidents are related.

The person’s condition is unknown, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

A person who answered the phone at a nearby gas station said the shooting happened in the parking lot and that police were reviewing surveillance video of the scene.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

