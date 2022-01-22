Power restored in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE Co., Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 800 Entergy Arkansas customers were without power in Lawrence County Saturday morning as crews worked in the cold to repair the outage.

According to the Entergy Arkansas outage map, the outages were in the Ravenden and Imboden areas and were reported around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.

Power was restored by 12 p.m. Saturday, the map noted.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.