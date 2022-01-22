Energy Alert
State senator, former AR Speaker of the House discuss “pragmatic candidates” at meeting

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - NEA Political Animals hosted a luncheon Friday with State Sen. Jim Hendren (I-Gravette) and former Arkansas Speaker of the House Davy Carter.

Both Hendren and Carter spoke to the group at a meeting in Jonesboro.

Senator Hendren is the founder of Common Ground AR, a movement that pushes for more “pragmatic candidates” to be elected to the Arkansas General Assembly.

“We had the worst session that we ever had this last session,” Hendren said. “We spent all of our time focusing on issues that feed the base but don’t change the lives of most Arkansans.”

Hendren added he believes it does not matter which party the candidates affiliate themselves with as long as the candidates are willing to be transparent and find ways to make lives better in the Natural State.

Carter said he believes the political parties have become too extreme, pandering to supporters of their parties.

“Giving people choices where they’re voting for something and just common sense – no matter what party they’re in—this is not a Republican or Democrat deal,” Carter said. “It’s just trying to get common sense folks that are going to focus on Arkansas.”

Carter added he wants voters to feel more confident in choosing their candidates in the next election cycle.

