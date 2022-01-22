Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Suspect charged with arson after throwing Molotov cocktails at neighbor’s home in Memphis

Suspect charged with arson after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at neighbor’s home in...
Suspect charged with arson after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at neighbor’s home in Memphis(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect was arrested Friday night after throwing Molotov cocktails at his neighbor’s home.

Derrick Ross, 27, is charged with aggravated arson.

When police arrived at the house on Carrolton Avenue, they found the house had been struck by two Molotov cocktails with one left in the street.

According to the affidavit, the neighbor told police that she had been feuding with Ross for the past week. She said he vandalized her car and told her he was going to “keep it going.” Officers spoke with Ross at his residence where he admitted several times that he was responsible for Friday’s incident and was trying to get even after he feels his neighbors shot at him.

The alleged shooting was never reported to police.

As Ross was being taken into custody, the affidavit says he stated “when he gets out, he’s going to get even. I’m never calling the police and he will just get street justice.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Jan. 12 on Falls Street in Jonesboro.
Name released in FBI agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro
Officers went to State Street and East Johnson Avenue around 8:50 p.m. Friday about the shooting.
Jonesboro police respond to shooting
A pair of Northeast Arkansas steel mills are looking to hire entry-level production employees,...
Nucor looking to hire at Blytheville mills, $80,000 starting salary
A woman was taken to a Paragould hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49,...
One injured in Highway 49 head-on crash
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68

Latest News

Nearly 800 Entergy Arkansas customers were without power in Lawrence County Saturday morning as...
Power restored in Lawrence County
Tara McKellar, 28, of Pitts was convicted this week and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in...
Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter
Jerry Edward Laroe, 34, of Paragould was arrested Jan. 20 on suspicion of false imprisonment...
Man arrested in false imprisonment case
Raiders win on a buzzer beater
2022 Fast Break Friday Night: Nettleton Boys Beats Batesville on Buzzer Beater
It was announced at Governor Asa Hutchinson’s press conference on Friday, Jan. 21, that 1.5...
Arkansas receives final shipment of at-home COVID tests