Vehicle break-in, car theft under investigation

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trumann Police Department is working to find the suspects involved in a car theft and vehicle break-in case that stretches into two counties.

According to a post made by Chief Jonathan Redman on Friday, Jan. 21, police were able to identify the vehicle the suspects were in as a Nisson Rogue. The suspects then drove to Trumann and began breaking into cars.

Redman believes the suspects then went to Jonesboro and started breaking into other vehicles and stole another vehicle.

Anyone with information on the investigation can call the Trumann Police Department at 870-483-6423.

