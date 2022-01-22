Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter

Child found in clothes dryer, homicide ruled cause of death, prosecutor says
Tara McKellar, 28, of Pitts was convicted this week and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in...
Tara McKellar, 28, of Pitts was convicted this week and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in a manslaughter case.(Source: Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County woman will spend the next 15 years in prison after being found guilty Friday of manslaughter in the death of her one-month-old baby.

Tara McKellar, 28, of Pitts was sentenced in Poinsett County Circuit Court in the case.

According to a media release from Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, McKellar was arrested in May 2018 after an investigation by the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to a house in the county after getting a call about the death.

“Officers arrived at the McKellar residence and found the corpse of a one-month-old baby that someone had discovered in a clothes dryer. Medical examiners identified scalding burns over at least one-half of the infant’s body, determined that these burns caused the infant’s death and concluded that homicide was the manner of death,” Chrestman said.

Authorities said testimony at the trial showed that McKellar had been using meth before the child died.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Jan. 12 on Falls Street in Jonesboro.
Name released in FBI agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro
Officers went to State Street and East Johnson Avenue around 8:50 p.m. Friday about the shooting.
Jonesboro police respond to shooting
A pair of Northeast Arkansas steel mills are looking to hire entry-level production employees,...
Nucor looking to hire at Blytheville mills, $80,000 starting salary
A woman was taken to a Paragould hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49,...
One injured in Highway 49 head-on crash
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68

Latest News

Nearly 800 Entergy Arkansas customers were without power in Lawrence County Saturday morning as...
Power restored in Lawrence County
Jerry Edward Laroe, 34, of Paragould was arrested Jan. 20 on suspicion of false imprisonment...
Man arrested in false imprisonment case
Raiders win on a buzzer beater
2022 Fast Break Friday Night: Nettleton Boys Beats Batesville on Buzzer Beater
It was announced at Governor Asa Hutchinson’s press conference on Friday, Jan. 21, that 1.5...
Arkansas receives final shipment of at-home COVID tests