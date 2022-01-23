Energy Alert
#2 Three Rivers women’s basketball wins Saturday, improves to 17-0

Three Rivers College is nationally known for men's and women's basketball
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Three Rivers women’s basketball hadn’t played a game in nearly a month. No rust for the #2 team in NJCAA.

The Lady Raiders beat State Fair (MO) 90-43 Saturday evening in Poplar Bluff. Myia Yelder led the way with 26 points in 29 minutes of action. Ari Winston (10 pts), Mariah Smith (11 pts), and Jenna McMillen (12 pts) scored in double figures.

3R is 17-0 overall, 6-0 in NJCAA Region 16 play. Their next scheduled game is Monday 6:00pm at home vs. St. Louis Community College.

