2 Three Rivers women’s basketball wins Saturday, improves to 17-0

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Three Rivers women’s basketball hadn’t played a game in nearly a month. No rust for the #2 team in NJCAA.

The Lady Raiders beat State Fair (MO) 90-43 Saturday evening in Poplar Bluff. Myia Yelder led the way with 26 points in 29 minutes of action. Ari Winston (10 pts), Mariah Smith (11 pts), and Jenna McMillen (12 pts) scored in double figures.

3R is 17-0 overall, 6-0 in NJCAA Region 16 play. Their next scheduled game is Monday 6:00pm at home vs. St. Louis Community College.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.