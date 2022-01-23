Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas holds off Texas A&M’s late rally, wins 76-73 in OT

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) reacts after making a basket against Texas A&M with 7...
Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) reacts after making a basket against Texas A&M with 7 seconds left during the first overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - JD Notae scored 17 points and Arkansas held off a late Texas A&M rally for a 76-73 overtime victory.

Texas A&M scored the last six points of regulation to tie it at 64-all, and took its first lead of the game on Quenton Jackson’s layup to start overtime.

But Arkansas (14-5, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) jumped out to a 72-68 lead with 1:11 to play in the extra period. Wade Taylor IV’s 3-pointer pulled Texas A&M to 72-71 with 42 seconds left. Jaylin Williams answered with a jumper and following a pair of Taylor free throws, the Razorbacks’ Stanley Umude ended it with a dunk.

Texas A&M (15-4, 4-2) has lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Jan. 12 on Falls Street in Jonesboro.
Name released in FBI agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro
Officers went to State Street and East Johnson Avenue around 8:50 p.m. Friday about the shooting.
Investigation continues into Jonesboro shooting
Tyra McKellar, 28, of Pitts was convicted this week and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in...
Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter
A pair of Northeast Arkansas steel mills are looking to hire entry-level production employees,...
Nucor looking to hire at Blytheville mills, $80,000 starting salary
A woman was taken to a Paragould hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49,...
One injured in Highway 49 head-on crash

Latest News

Norchad Omier collected his seventh consecutive double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds to...
Arkansas State men’s basketball beats Texas State, Red Wolves now 1st in SBC
Arkansas State women’s basketball drops road contest at Troy
Red Wolves fall Saturday at Troy
Red Wolves Live: Women's Basketball falls at Troy
Waters breaks own mile record at Vanderbilt Invitational