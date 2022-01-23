Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas sets new record for COVID hospitalizations

The increase in hospitalizations comes as the state continues to feel the surge of the omicron...
The increase in hospitalizations comes as the state continues to feel the surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.(WGEM)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas is reporting its biggest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began in 2020.

The increase in hospitalizations comes as the state continues to feel the surge of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The state Department of Health said Saturday that COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by one to 1,659.

It’s the fifth day in a row the state has set a new record for hospitalizations.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson in a tweet encouraged Arkansas residents to get vaccinated.

According to health department data, 54% of Arkansas residents age 5 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 504,538 have received a booster dose.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyra McKellar, 28, of Pitts was convicted this week and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in...
Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter
Officers went to State Street and East Johnson Avenue around 8:50 p.m. Friday about the shooting.
Investigation continues into Jonesboro shooting
Nearly 800 Entergy Arkansas customers were without power in Lawrence County Saturday morning as...
Power restored in Lawrence County
Jerry Edward Laroe, 34, of Paragould was arrested Jan. 20 on suspicion of false imprisonment...
Man arrested in false imprisonment case
A 10-year-old girl was injured earlier this week when a dog bit her on the left side of the...
Child bitten in face by dog

Latest News

Vote for your favorite boys and girls basketball team on kait8.com & on the Region 8 News app
Hot Shots of the Week Nominees (1/17/22 - 1/21/22)
A display that was at the Craighead County Library that sparked controversy.
Interviews held for new library director
Pastor David King and other pro-life advocates marching in front of Greene County Courthouse...
Right to life group urges people to make a difference
A group hosted a March for Life event Saturday in Paragould.
Pro-life group urges to make a difference