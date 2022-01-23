Interviews held for new library director

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Library began interviewing candidates for the vacant Library Director position.

A total of three candidates were interviewed during executive sessions.

“It just depends on the qualifications, we may recommend all three candidates be interviewed by the full board or we may just recommend two,” Board Chair Janice Griffin said.

No decisions were made Saturday.

