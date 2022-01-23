Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Right to life group urges people to make a difference

By Karesse Clemons
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Right to Life group held their annual March for Life event Saturday.

With hopes to change legislation and provide other options for mothers contemplating abortion, Pastor David King, and a group of pro-life advocates marched to demonstrate their stance against abortion.

In its third year, the march was from Paragould High School to the Greene County Courthouse.

“It breaks my heart, first of all, that a mother would want to feel that way,” King said.

The group works encourage mothers and bring options they say may benefit them in the future.

The march takes place each year on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

A Mississippi case dealing with abortion was heard before the U.S. Supreme Court last year and a decision on the issue is expected by this summer.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyra McKellar, 28, of Pitts was convicted this week and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in...
Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter
Officers went to State Street and East Johnson Avenue around 8:50 p.m. Friday about the shooting.
Investigation continues into Jonesboro shooting
Nearly 800 Entergy Arkansas customers were without power in Lawrence County Saturday morning as...
Power restored in Lawrence County
Jerry Edward Laroe, 34, of Paragould was arrested Jan. 20 on suspicion of false imprisonment...
Man arrested in false imprisonment case
A 10-year-old girl was injured earlier this week when a dog bit her on the left side of the...
Child bitten in face by dog

Latest News

The increase in hospitalizations comes as the state continues to feel the surge of the omicron...
Arkansas sets new record for COVID hospitalizations
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Area schools announce mask policies, AMI days
It was announced at Governor Asa Hutchinson’s press conference on Friday, Jan. 21, that 1.5...
Arkansas receives final shipment of at-home COVID tests