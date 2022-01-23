Right to life group urges people to make a difference

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Right to Life group held their annual March for Life event Saturday.

With hopes to change legislation and provide other options for mothers contemplating abortion, Pastor David King, and a group of pro-life advocates marched to demonstrate their stance against abortion.

In its third year, the march was from Paragould High School to the Greene County Courthouse.

“It breaks my heart, first of all, that a mother would want to feel that way,” King said.

The group works encourage mothers and bring options they say may benefit them in the future.

The march takes place each year on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

A Mississippi case dealing with abortion was heard before the U.S. Supreme Court last year and a decision on the issue is expected by this summer.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.