Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (1/17/22 - 1/21/22)

Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News...
Fast Break Friday Night airs Friday nights at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week. The polls open Sunday at 4:00pm and close Tuesday at 4:00pm. I’ll announce the winner in the Tuesday 6pm sportscast.

Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees

Jonesboro (Deion Buford-Wesson poster slam)

Our first boys nominee is Jonesboro. Deion Buford-Wesson forces the turnover, he’ll finish with a poster slam. The Golden Hurricane beat Searcy 84-36 on January 21st. JHS is 15-3 this season, 5-0 in 5A East play.

Blytheville (Jeremiah Wells steal and assist, Elijah Donerson dunk)

Our second boys nominee is Blytheville. Valley View tries to keep the possession alive. But Jeremiah Wells picks it off, and outlets ahead, Elijah Donerson dunks it home. The Chickasaws beat Valley View 65-52 on January 18th. Blytheville is 18-3 this season, 9-0 in 4A-3 play.

Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees

West Memphis (Aniya Price game winner)

Our first girls nominee is West Memphis. With less than 5 seconds left, Aniya Price brings down the offensive rebound and scores to beat the buzzer. The Lady Blue Devils won 45-43 on January 21st, they handed Paragould their first 5A East loss.

Rector (Ellie Ford rifles inside, Madison Wolfenbarger hoop & harm)

Our second girls nominee is Rector. Ellie Ford rifles inside, Madison Wolfenbarger finishes with the bucket and the foul. The Lady Cougars beat EPC 59-36 on January 17th, they’ve won 15 of their last 16 games.

VOTE FOR THE BOYS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK

https://surveyhero.com/c/ne7azmsg

VOTE FOR THE GIRLS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK

https://surveyhero.com/c/dci4hi9b

