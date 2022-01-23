Waters breaks own mile record at Vanderbilt Invitational

Before last season, Arkansas State track and field’s indoor mile record stood since 1968. Since then, it has been broken three times, with the third coming Saturday at the Vanderbilt Invitational.

Seth Waters, who was the second A-State runner to move atop the leaderboard in the event in 2021, broke his own mark, running a time of 4:05.20 on Saturday. His mark is also the best by a Sun Belt runner so far this season.

In the men’s 3000m, Jacob Pyeatt finished seventh in 8:21.60 to move up to fourth in program history in the event.

Multiple Red Wolves enjoyed solid performances on the straightaway, as Jonae Cook continued her climb up the charts with a time of 7.53 in the women’s 60m final, moving to fifth in school history. Cook reached the final by winning her heat in a then-personal-best 7.57.

Omari Walker also continued to impress in his rookie season, posting the second-fastest qualifying mark (6.86) in the prelims before matching his 60m-best of 6.84 to place third in the final.

A trio of Red Wolves qualified for the women’s 60m hurdles final, with Rainee Bowers earning a runner-up finish in 8.58. Alexis Woodall placed third in a career-best 8.64, which is eighth in school history, while Tyra Nabors placed sixth in 8.77. On the men’s side, Will Glass placed third and matched his collegiate-best with a time of 8.07.

Evangelynn Harris hurled a season-best 15.20m (49-10.5), placing sixth in the women’s shot put. Willem Coertzen finished fifth in the men’s pole vault with a collegiate-best 16.66m (54-8.0), while Jacob Tracy placed sixth, throwing 16.54m (54-3.25).

Both Kobey Hill and Darrian Lockett posted season-best times in the men’s 400m, running 48.81 and 50.23, respectively, with Hill earning a third-place finish. On the women’s side, Chelby Melvin set a personal-best time, running 56.85.

Marina McDonough clocked a personal-best 2:24.16 in the women’s 800m, placing 24th.

A-State closed out the day with a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 4x400m relay, as the women posted a time of 3:50.28, which ranks sixth in school history. The men clocked a time of 3:22.25 to finish out the meet.

NEXT UP

The Red Wolves are slated to continue their 2021-22 indoor track and field season Saturday, Jan. 29, traveling to Louisville, Ky., for the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State track and field program, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.