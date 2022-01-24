ARDOT urging drivers to be aware in work zones after recent fatalities

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Highway Commission and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) urge a unified effort between drivers and workers to increase work zone safety following two ARDOT employee deaths in a matter of weeks.

The latter happened just over a week ago when a 30-year-old ARDOT worker was struck while putting up work zone signs along Interstate 30.

According to ARDOT representatives, the number of work zone-related fatalities has increased year to year for the past four years, saying the main reason is distracted drivers and not knowing the law in road work zones.

“I don’t like it, I see a lot of people that are distracted; I see a lot of people that are on their cell phones even though it’s against Arkansas law,” said Jerry Honaker, who assisted in an accident on Saturday. ”A wreck about a half-mile from our house, the guy was trapped in the truck apparently. I don’t know that this guy was texting and driving but he was halfway over in the two lanes of the highway.”

Distracted driving is exactly what ARDOT says is the number one reason for an increase in road work zone crashes over the last several years.

”Each year the number of crashes and accidents in construction zones is going up. And one fatality is too many,” said ARDOT public information officer, Dave Parker. ”The timing of the two recent fatalities just brings the point home even more that we’ve got to get something done.”

The new unified effort with the public is raising awareness of cautious driving in road work zones.

”Let people know clearly what are the rules, the law, regarding construction work zones,” said Parker. “How you’re not supposed to be on your phone, you definitely have to slow down and be more alert. This is not just for the worker out there but for your own safety.”

“We are urging Arkansans to do their part,” said ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor. “It’s going to take all of us working together to reverse this concerning trend.”

The Department of Transportation is currently conducting thorough reviews of the recent incidents to make sure road crews are following all proper safety protocols. The enforcement campaign, in partnership with the Arkansas State Police, will begin on Feb. 2.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.