Arkansas gas prices jump 5 cents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas rose nearly five cents in the last week, and analysts predict prices could rise even higher.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that gas prices in the Natural State jumped 4.9 cents per gallon to an average of $2.97.

The cheapest gas in the state, according to GasBuddy, is $2.63/gallon while the most expensive costs $3.41.

The national average rose 1.8 cents in the last week to $3.32 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, warned the situation between Russia and Ukraine could cause oil prices to remain above $80 per barrel.

“Prices could rise even more significantly if there is any further deterioration in the situation,” he said. “For now, I don’t expect any immediate fireworks at the pump, but the trend of rising gas prices will likely persist as worries continue to overpower weak global consumption.”

To find the cheapest gas in your area, visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.