Much Colder Today

Prepare for a much colder day after last night’s cold front. Highs stay in the 30s and 40s until late into the weekend. Teens return tonight, and a breeze drops the wind chill near or into the single digits. No big storm system this week, but a disturbance and a front could bring a quick snow shower or flurries Wednesday and Thursday night. It’ll be nice to see a few snowflakes without a threat of major issues or any accumulation. Highs hit the 50s again Sunday and may linger for a few days next week. Our next storm system arrives around the middle of next week.

