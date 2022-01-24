Energy Alert
Much Colder Today

January 25th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Prepare for a much colder day after last night’s cold front. Highs stay in the 30s and 40s until late into the weekend. Teens return tonight, and a breeze drops the wind chill near or into the single digits. No big storm system this week, but a disturbance and a front could bring a quick snow shower or flurries Wednesday and Thursday night. It’ll be nice to see a few snowflakes without a threat of major issues or any accumulation. Highs hit the 50s again Sunday and may linger for a few days next week. Our next storm system arrives around the middle of next week.

