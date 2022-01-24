Energy Alert
Nice Today, Back to Cold Tomorrow

January 24th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Enjoy today as temperatures go back to cold for the rest of the week. We go from the 20s to the 50s throughout our Monday. A cold front arrives overnight dropping highs into the 30s for Tuesday. We’ll probably see more teens Wednesday morning. Don’t expect much rain this week as our pattern stays quiet. We may see a brief warm-up back into the 50s later this week into the weekend. Looking further ahead, the first week of February may bring more nice weather.

