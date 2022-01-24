Community comes together for remembrance and reconciliation 80 years after lynching in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - People came together to remember and reconcile the 80th anniversary of a lynching of a man in the community of Sikeston.

It happened on January 25, 1942, where a black man named Cleo Wright was accused of assaulting a white woman and was brought to the city jail.

He was then dragged through the streets by a mob using a vehicle and set on fire.

On Sunday, the community acknowledged the incident for the first time with remembrance and reconciliation.

“It’s past time that Sikeston acknowledges and we try to move forward from it just so we don’t go back to where we were,” Pershard Owens said. “It’s long time due that we needed to address this and come together as a community so we can finally move forward and be the city that I know we can possibly be.”

“No-one talked about it and earlier you weren’t allowed to talk about it. It was something that if you just ignored, you could just say it didn’t happen. So there was a need on this 80th year,” Westend Empowerment Community Betterment Association President Harry Howard said.

Owens said it’s nice to see people come by but also there is room for more to come as well.

“The fact that people care about this and as many people came, that’s a huge thing but I also looked around and saw some empty seats. So while we have progressed as a city and as a country, those empty seats represent the change that we can see and the more people that we can add in.”

Howard said they want to keep things going like this event here in the community, along with other projects as well.

“Working with the new chapter with the NAACP, which worked with us today,” Howard said. “We are inviting everybody to join our chapter here. With our NAACP and our other groups, masons, we’re going to work together to do other projects to keep our community vibrant.”

After the event, the Reading Room presented a room full of documents surrounding the lynching of Cleo Wright.

