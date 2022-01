Former Newport RB Tharon Davis announces transfer destination

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tharon Davis is transferring to Arkansas State, the former All-State selection announced on his Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

🐺🐺 Staying in da 870🏚 LLMOMS Posted by Tharon Davis on Sunday, January 23, 2022

Davis walked on at Memphis and was redshirted in 2021 after registering over 1,800 all-purpose yards at Newport his senior season.

He was listed as a three-star prospect on multiple recruiting sites, and had offers from North Alabama, Akron and Navy out of high school.

Arkansas State - National Recruiting Rankings

Rivals: #60 overall (#1 in Sun Belt)

247 Sports: #68 overall (#1 in Sun Belt)

247 Sports Transfer Portal: #52 overall (#2 in Sun Belt)

On3: #69 overall (#1 in Sun Belt)

2022 Arkansas State Recruiting Class

Saidou Ba: 6-6, 285, Fr., OL, Memphis, Tenn. (PURE Academy)*

Ja’Quez Cross: 5-11, 185, Fr.-R, ATH, Hampton, Ark. (Purdue)

Jaxon Dailey: 6-3, 215, Fr., QB, Pleasant Hill, Iowa (Southeast Polk HS)*

Websley Etienne: 6-0, 185 , Fr., S, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Western HS)

Daverrick Jenkins: 6-2, 175, Fr., WR, Miami, Fla. (Northwestern HS)

Kadan Lewis: 6-2, 260, Fr., DL, Houma, La. (Terrebonne HS)

Javante Mackey: 6-3, 215, Fr. LB, Memphis, Tenn. (Whitehaven HS)

Miller McCrumby: 6-4, 205, Fr., TE, Mount Pleasant, Texas (Mount Pleasant HS)*

James Reed III: 5-11, 180, Fr., CB, Nashville, Tenn. (Father Ryan HS)

Ahmad Robinson: 5-11, 180, Fr., CB, East St. Louis, Ill. (East St. Louis HS)*

Ashtin Rustemeyer: 6-2, 270, Fr., DL, St. Louis, Mo. (Lutheran HS)

Mike Sharpe II: 5-11, 190, Fr., RB, Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley HS)*

Eddie Smith: 6-0, 190, Jr.-R, DB, Slidell, La. (Illinois/Alabama)*

Terion Sugick: 6-2, 297, Fr.-R, DL, Landover, Md. (Vanderbilt)*

Blayne Toll: 6-6, 245, DE, So., Hazen, Ark. (Colorado/Arkansas)

Aleric Watson: 6-6, 265, Fr., OL, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Middle Tennessee Christian School)

Elijah Zollicoffer: 6-6, 330, Fr., DL, Covington, Ga. (Newton HS)

Keyron Crawford: 6-5, 240, Fr., DE, Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian School)

King Mwikuta: 6-5, 238, Jr., LB, Troup, Ga. (Alabama)*

Jordan Carmouche: 6-2, 230, Jr., LB, Manvel, Tex. (Houston)*

RECENT 2022 ARKANSAS STATE COMMITS

Dominic Zvada: 6-2, 155, Fr., K, Chandler, Az. (Valley Christian)

Tharon Davis: 5-10, 171, Fr., RB, Newport, Ark. (Memphis)

*Midyear signee eligible to participate in A-State’s 2022 spring camp

