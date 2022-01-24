Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The tax season starts Monday, and the Internal Revenue Service is telling parents to keep an eye out for an IRS mailing known as Letter 6419.

The letter pertains to 2021′s Advance Child Tax Credit, which was paid out from July to December.

Families received up to $300 for each child under 5 years old, and $250 for children between 6 and 17.

Letter 6419 will help parents accurately report the amount of money they received upfront in 2021.

If parents did not receive one or more child tax credit payments, they are encouraged to call the IRS at 800-908-4184.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of the Highway 412 bypass was shut down for more than three hours Sunday afternoon,...
Part of bypass shut down for hours after crash
Generic graphic of police lights
Police stop hazardous driver, find gunshot victim
Tyra McKellar, 28, of Pitts was convicted this week and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in...
Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal baffles experts
Man convicted of killing construction worker appeals sentencing

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial begins for cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights
Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Orleans seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys...
Agents seize nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys shipped from China
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas rose nearly five cents...
Arkansas gas prices jump 5 cents
State Sen. Ray Rodrigues makes a point during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in...
Democrats make surprising inroads in redistricting fight