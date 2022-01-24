Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man convicted of killing construction worker appeals sentencing

(Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Carter
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mammoth Spring man convicted of negligent homicide is appealing his sentence.

Kristopher Gould was convicted in December by a Poinsett County jury for killing Preston Brayfield in May of 2020. Brayfield was working near the Tyronza Bridge when Gould plowed into a construction zone, hitting and killing Brayfield. It took a jury just 15 minutes to find Gould guilty.

The decision by Gould’s attorney to appeal the sentencing has left Brayfield’s family upset.

“At some point in time, he has never shown any remorse for Preston every and now he doesn’t even want to take accountability for what he was sentenced to,” Stacie Brayfield, Preston’s Mother, said. “When is he ever going to stop? When is he going to stop torturing our family? We have lived a nightmare since the day he took our son’s life.”

Gould initially pleaded not guilty to the charges and after being found guilty did apologize to the Brayfield family during sentencing.

Brayfield, who was from the Kansas City area, was in Arkansas for work. He left behind his parents and several siblings. He was 22 years old when he was hit and killed.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyra McKellar, 28, of Pitts was convicted this week and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in...
Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter
Officers went to State Street and East Johnson Avenue around 8:50 p.m. Friday about the shooting.
Investigation continues into Jonesboro shooting
Jerry Edward Laroe, 34, of Paragould was arrested Jan. 20 on suspicion of false imprisonment...
Man arrested in false imprisonment case
Nearly 800 Entergy Arkansas customers were without power in Lawrence County Saturday morning as...
Power restored in Lawrence County
A 10-year-old girl was injured earlier this week when a dog bit her on the left side of the...
Child bitten in face by dog

Latest News

A Batesville family home was destroyed by a fire. (Photo courtesy: Ecko Smith)
Several pets killed, family home destroyed in Batesville fire
Red Wolves (4-1 Sun Belt) beat Texas State Saturday.
A-State MBB Now First Place in Sun Belt Conference (1/23/22)
Newport alum announced he is transferring to Arkansas State.
Newport, Memphis RB Tharon Davis Announces He is Transferring to Arkansas State
Downs holding up one of her many surprise birthday cards, a unique idea to celebrate during a...
Jonesboro woman gets once-in-a-lifetime birthday surprise