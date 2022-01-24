Man convicted of killing construction worker appeals sentencing

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mammoth Spring man convicted of negligent homicide is appealing his sentence.

Kristopher Gould was convicted in December by a Poinsett County jury for killing Preston Brayfield in May of 2020. Brayfield was working near the Tyronza Bridge when Gould plowed into a construction zone, hitting and killing Brayfield. It took a jury just 15 minutes to find Gould guilty.

The decision by Gould’s attorney to appeal the sentencing has left Brayfield’s family upset.

“At some point in time, he has never shown any remorse for Preston every and now he doesn’t even want to take accountability for what he was sentenced to,” Stacie Brayfield, Preston’s Mother, said. “When is he ever going to stop? When is he going to stop torturing our family? We have lived a nightmare since the day he took our son’s life.”

Gould initially pleaded not guilty to the charges and after being found guilty did apologize to the Brayfield family during sentencing.

Brayfield, who was from the Kansas City area, was in Arkansas for work. He left behind his parents and several siblings. He was 22 years old when he was hit and killed.

