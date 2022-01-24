Energy Alert
Part of bypass shut down for hours after crash

Part of the Highway 412 bypass was shut down for more than three hours Sunday afternoon,...
Part of the Highway 412 bypass was shut down for more than three hours Sunday afternoon, following a two-vehicle crash.((Source: KAIT))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Part of the Highway 412 bypass was shut down for more than three hours Sunday afternoon, following a two-vehicle crash.

According to officials, Paragould Emergency Services got a call around 4:15 p.m. about a wreck involving a car and an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Highway 358 and the U.S. 412 Spur.

Officials said at least one person was entrapped in the car, they were extricated and taken to a local hospital. The condition of those involved is currently not known.

A preliminary investigation shows the tractor-trailer was driving southbound on the Highway 412 Spur, when the car, traveling westbound on 358, failed to stop at the stop sign and hit the tractor-trailer.

As of 8:30 p.m., a portion of the 412 bypass from Highway 358 to Highway 49 was still closed.

