Part of bypass shut down for hours after crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Part of the Highway 412 bypass was shut down for more than three hours Sunday afternoon, following a two-vehicle crash.

According to officials, Paragould Emergency Services got a call around 4:15 p.m. about a wreck involving a car and an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Highway 358 and the U.S. 412 Spur.

Officials said at least one person was entrapped in the car, they were extricated and taken to a local hospital. The condition of those involved is currently not known.

A preliminary investigation shows the tractor-trailer was driving southbound on the Highway 412 Spur, when the car, traveling westbound on 358, failed to stop at the stop sign and hit the tractor-trailer.

As of 8:30 p.m., a portion of the 412 bypass from Highway 358 to Highway 49 was still closed.

