Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Teacher hit by school bus

A school employee was injured Monday afternoon when they were struck by a bus.
A school employee was injured Monday afternoon when they were struck by a bus.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A teacher was taken to a local hospital Monday afternoon after they were hit by a school bus.

It happened at Blytheville Middle School, 700 Chickasawba St., just after 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24.

An ambulance crew took the teacher, who has not been identified, to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police have released few details.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more information emerges.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of the Highway 412 bypass was shut down for more than three hours Sunday afternoon,...
Part of bypass shut down for hours after crash
Generic graphic of police lights
Police stop hazardous driver, find gunshot victim
Tyra McKellar, 28, of Pitts was convicted this week and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in...
Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in a Sunday night crash.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in weekend crash
Man convicted of killing construction worker appeals sentencing

Latest News

NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas rose nearly five cents...
Arkansas gas prices jump 5 cents
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
9 suspects arrested on human trafficking charges in Memphis
9 arrested in undercover human trafficking operation in Memphis