Teacher hit by school bus

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A teacher was taken to a local hospital Monday afternoon after they were hit by a school bus.

It happened at Blytheville Middle School, 700 Chickasawba St., just after 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24.

An ambulance crew took the teacher, who has not been identified, to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police have released few details.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more information emerges.

BREAKING: First responders are at Blytheville Middle School after a teacher was struck by a school bus. The teacher is being transported to the hospital. Details are limited at this time. pic.twitter.com/7E7dLnqs4V — Monae Stevens (@monaestevens_tv) January 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.