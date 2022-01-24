Several pets killed, family home destroyed in Batesville fire

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – An Independence County Family is mourning the loss of several family pets after they were killed in a Friday morning fire that destroyed the family home.

“All they have are the clothes on their backs that they left with that morning and their vehicles,” Ecko Smith, said. Her parents, Jodee and Timothy Hill, lost their home in the fire.

“Their home was not just a home,” Smith said. “It was not a material thing. It was a shelter, where they laid their head at, their food source and where their life was kept.”

The Batesville Fire Department said the fire broke out around 8:30 Friday morning. The Hills were not home at the time of the fire. Smith got the call moments after the fire broke out.

“It is just the most devastating thing,” she said. “You always hear and see about house fires and how tragic it is, but you don’t know how tragic it is until it happens to you.”

When the Hills returned to the home, nearly everything was destroyed by the fire. As the family sifted through the rubble though, they found two important containers that held the ashes of Jodee’s late mom and a family pet.

“The dresser thing that the ashes were in were not touched, not burnt,” Smith said as she held back tears. “It was like the fire went around it. It was not melted. By the grace of God, those were saved thankfully because that is all my mom had left of her Mom and her dog that she loved dearly.”

Six dogs and a rabbit were killed in the fire, according to Smith, who said the pets were like children to her parents, who no longer have children living at home.

“We can rebuild the house, we can start over with the house, but nothing will bring back our fur babies,” she said.

Smith said her parents were told the fire likely started in a living room outlet that the air conditioner was plugged into.

The home was insured, and the American Red Cross is helping the Hills right now. A GoFundMe is set up to help the family out.

