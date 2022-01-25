A-State in the NFL: Kirk Merritt signs with Saints, Caleb Bonner works out for NFL scouts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Louisiana native announced he is returning to his home team. Former A-State wide receiver Kirk Merritt is signing a futures contract with the New Orleans Saints, he Tweeted Friday.

The contract will allow him to work out with the team this offseason and could lead to a training camp invite. Merritt spent all of 2020 & 2021 on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad. He played in 1 game this season, recording his first NFL reception for 13 yards in a win against Houston.

Linebacker Caleb Bonner competed in front of 30 NFL teams and 90 pro scouts in the Spiral Tropical Bowl in Orlando recently.

Bonner led his team in total tackles with four, getting reps on defense and special teams. The Alabama native was second on the Red Wolves with 60 tackles this past season.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.