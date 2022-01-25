Blytheville & Rector are the Hot Shots of the Week (1/17/22 - 1/21/22)

It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week. 3,439 votes were cast on the KAIT8.com sports page.

Boys Winner: Blytheville

Blytheville beats Jonesboro in the boys ballot by 74 votes. Valley View tries to keep the possession alive. But Jeremiah Wells picks it off, and outlets ahead, Elijah Donerson dunks it home. The Chickasaws beat Valley View 65-52 on January 18th. Blytheville is 18-3 this season, 9-0 in 4A-3 play.

Girls Winner: Rector

Rector beats West Memphis in the girls ballot by 1,473 votes. Ellie Ford rifles inside, Madison Wolfenbarger finishes with the bucket and the foul. The Lady Cougars beat EPC 59-36 on January 17th, they’ve won 16 of their last 17 games.

