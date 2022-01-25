Blytheville School District interim superintendent resigns

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Jennifer Blankenship is resigning from her role as the Blytheville School District’s Interim Superintendent to return to her primary role as the high school principal.

Blankenship was in the position for seven months while the school district struggled to find its next superintendent.

Blytheville School Board President Barbara Wells said Blankenship leaving the role does put the board in a bind as they are still without a superintendent, but she knew Blankenship needed to be back at the high school.

“From the time she’s been sitting in as the interim superintendent, she has been wearing many shoes and she’s been back and forth,” Wells said. “It got to the point that she just felt she needed to be up there, and the kids need her.”

Blankenship told Region 8 News she plans to assist the school board for another week until the interim superintendent is selected.

Wells added the school board will have to select another interim superintendent until they can select a candidate to permanently fill that role.

Amy Louise Gullic, a district parent, said she has kept up with the progress of the district’s superintendent selection, calling it a “frustrating” process.

Gullic believes the school board is being held back from selecting a superintendent because of “personal issues” being brought into the situation.

“I would like for everyone to put their differences aside and do what’s best for our students, our teachers, our district, and for our community,” Gullic said.

Arkansas School Boards Association Policy Services Director Lucas Harder said there is not a set time limit on when the board must select a permanent superintendent, but she added that waiting too long can hurt the district.

“Only the superintendent on most checks and payroll and all of those kinds of things,” Harder said.

Harder mentioned the state board will not intervene until Blytheville School District is declared a “Level 5 Intensive Support” order.

The Blytheville School Board recently hired a search firm, BWP & Associates, to help with finding eligible candidates.

Wells mentioned so far, they have had a few people apply for the role and have been surveying parents for their opinion.

The Blytheville School Board is aiming to select its next superintendent by the end of the school year.

