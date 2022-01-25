Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Officials in Maine say a public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street carrying his own severed arm.

The Sun Journal reported that the man’s arm was cut off near the shoulder Friday in an apparent workplace accident.

The leader of public works in Lewiston says it “had to be divine intervention” that two workers sanding sidewalks nearby happened to be trained in the use of tourniquets.

The man is expected to survive. It is unclear whether surgeons were able to reattach his arm.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of the Highway 412 bypass was shut down for more than three hours Sunday afternoon,...
Part of bypass shut down for hours after crash
A school employee was injured Monday afternoon when they were struck by a bus.
Teacher hit by school bus
Generic graphic of police lights
Police stop hazardous driver, find gunshot victim
Tyra McKellar, 28, of Pitts was convicted this week and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in...
Woman sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in a Sunday night crash.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in weekend crash

Latest News

Hoxie and Manila win Monday night.
Manila Lady Lions Beat Walnut Ridge 47-34 and Hoxie Beats Sloan-Hendrix in Lawrence Co. Tournament
Over 40,000 pounds of brick collapse in Downtown Batesville
Downtown Batesville building safety
Building wall collapsed on Broad Street
Over 40,000 pounds of brick collapse
Blytheville Middle School principal Mike Wallace will take the place of former interim...
New interim superintendent appointed for Blytheville School District