Food assistance available for tornado victims

Survivors of the December 2021 tornadoes that swept through parts of Northeast Arkansas will soon get help feeding their families.
Survivors of the December 2021 tornadoes that swept through parts of Northeast Arkansas will soon get help feeding their families.(Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Survivors of the December 2021 tornadoes that swept through parts of Northeast Arkansas will soon get help feeding their families.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services announced Tuesday that SNAP Disaster Assistance will be available to residents in the following communities:

  • Augusta (72006)
  • Leachville (72438)
  • Monette (72447)
  • Trumann (72472)
  • Tupelo (72169)

Those who lived or worked in these areas and suffered losses may be eligible for the D-SNAP assistance.

To qualify, residents must have experienced at least one of the following conditions as a result of the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes:

  1. Damage to or destruction of their home or self-employment business
  2. Loss or inaccessibility of income, including reduction or termination of income, or a significant delay in receiving income due to disaster-related problems.
  3. Disaster-related expenses (home or business repairs, temporary shelter, evacuation, etc.) that are not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster benefit period.

D-SNAP applications are being accepted at the following locations:

  • Craighead County DHS Office, 1600 Browns Lane Access in Jonesboro, 870-972-1732
  • Jackson County DHS Office, 1422 Hwy. 367N in Newport, 870-523-9828
  • Mississippi County DHS Office, 1104 Byrum Rd. in Blytheville, 870-763-7093
  • Poinsett County DHS Office, 406 N. Illinois in Harrisburg, 870-578-5491
  • Woodruff County DHS Office, 1200 Hwy. 33 North in Augusta, 870-347-2537

