Jaylin Williams named SEC Co-Player of the Week

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Jaylin Williams averaged 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds to help Arkansas extend its current conference win streak to four and be named SEC co-Player of the Week. He shared the honor with Auburn’s Walker Kessler.

Williams posted a career-high with 19 points and made a career-high  9-of-10 at the free throw line in a win over South Carolina. He added a career-high six steals while recording his fourth double-double in five games in Saturday’s overtime win over Texas A&M.

Overall versus Texas A&M, Williams became the first major conference Division I player to have at least 14 points, 11 rebounds, six steals, three blocked shots and three assists since Florida State’s Chris Singleton reached those marks versus UNC Greensboro in November 2010, according to Sports Reference.

Williams vs. South Carolina

  • Only played 26 minutes due to foul trouble but still scored a career-high 19 thanks to hitting a career-high 9-of-10 at the free throw line.
  • Was one rebound shy of a double-double.
  • Only played 7:22 in the first half and 18:58 in the second. Was +24 for the game and +24 in the second half as Arkansas outscored the Gamecocks by 23 in the period (42-19). Had 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in the second half alone.

Williams vs. Texas A&M

  • Record his fifth double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
  • Added a career-high six steals with three assists and three blocked shots.
  • After a 9-0 A&M run to get to within one (51-50), converted an old-fashion 3-point play to end the spurt.
  • With Arkansas up one in overtime, had a dunk for a 3-point lead, 71-68 at 2:31.
  • Later (0:42), A&M hit a 3-pointer to get to within one (72-71). Williams then hit a jumper with 13 seconds left on the game clock (two ticks on the shot clock) to put the Hogs up 3.

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.

